SAN LUIS OBISPO — Cal Poly Music Professor and Pianist W. Terrence Spiller will give a virtual recital that will live stream at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, and be available through Feb. 7.

The first half will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s technically demanding and humorous Sonata in F Major, K. 332; Maria Agata Szymanowska’s Nocturne in B-flat Major; and Maurice Ravel’s “Sonatine.”

“Szymanowska was a significant influence on Frédéric Chopin and other Romantic-era composers,” Spiller said. “The inspiration for Ravel’s ‘Sonatine’ was a magazine’s composition competition. He would have won — as he was the only entrant — but his first movement was a few measures too long. It is a tribute to 18th-century elegance, style and structure.”

The second half will be Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Moments musicaux,” Op. 16. Spiller said the then-23-year-old Rachmaninoff wrote the piece rather quickly because he needed money. “The six movements represent a range of Romantic moods and styles and forms that feature special emphasis upon Rachmaninoff’s coloristic writing, his lyricism and his virtuosity,” said Spiller.

Tickets to the virtual event are $5 and can be purchased online from the Performing Arts Center by visiting pacslo.org. To order by phone, call (805)SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The event link and password will be emailed the morning of the event.

