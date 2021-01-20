SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. One of the topics the Board will be discussing in closed session with legal counsel is a possible “Anticipated Litigation.”

At the Jan. 5 Board of Supervisors meeting, 1st District Supervisor John Peschong made a motion to have the Board look at the possibility of taking legal action against the State of California. Peschong feels that the County should be in the state’s purple tier for economic restrictions, which would allow for outdoor dining and other business activities that are currently under the stay-at-home order. In addition, his motion is to allow for San Luis Obispo County to function independently and be removed from the Southern California Region as well and the Central California Region (with Santa Barbara and Ventura County’s) that was proposed in the letter sent to Governor Newsom back in December.

After some discussion, the Board passed the motion by a 3-2 vote, with Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg abstaining, stating they believe it is a waste of the County’s resources. The motion instructed Legal Counsel Rita Neal to look into the County’s legal options and bring the information back to the Board to discuss in closed session on Jan. 26.

Members of the public who wish to watch or listen to the meeting can find links for live streaming the meeting at slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Board-of-Supervisors/Board-Meetings, – Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx.

To provide Public Comment, you can email the Board at ad_board_clerk@co.slo.ca.us or call the County Administrative Office at (805)781-5011.

