James (Jim) Binns Blair passed away peacefully at his home on October 25, 2020, in Paso Robles, CA, with his wife Lela and daughter, Eileen, by his side after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on November 7, 1941, in Santa Paula, CA, to Floyd and Alice Blair. He graduated from Santa Paula Union High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Army for three years with an honorable discharge as a Vietnam veteran.

He and Lela knew each other in high school and later dated for a year and a half before marrying on September 24, 1967. Jim was a machinist with Teledyne Electronics and Northrop Grumman for 34 years. He was a fun and easygoing guy with a great sense of humor. He had many friends throughout his life that will miss him dearly. One of Jim’s true passions was his 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle in Marina Blue, of which he was the original owner. He loved his “Chevy” that he maintained meticulously and was proudly entered in many classic car shows and cruise nights in Santa Paula and Paso Robles.

In 2004, he and Lela retired to Paso Robles to be closer to their daughter Eileen. In retirement, Jim and Lela enjoyed many road trips across the United States. He especially loved driving historic Route 66 through the Southwest.

He is survived by his wife, Lela, of 53 years and daughter, Eileen Luna (Craig), brothers Mike (Sherry) and Floyd “Bud” Blair (Mary), as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his younger brother Steven and older brother Richard, father Floyd, and mother, Alice.

Services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11:00 am at Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive, Paso Robles, CA 93446. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask.

A special thanks to Wilshire Hospice for the love and care during Jim’s illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are sent to Wilshire Hospice, 277 South Street Suite R, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

