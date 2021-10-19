Grant will provide funds for new emergency response equipment “jaws of life”

TEMPLETON — Templeton Fire and Emergency Services is the recipient of a $38,000.00 grant to purchase new extrication equipment. Known as the “jaws of life,” first responders use these specialized tools to safely rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle.

“This new equipment will help reduce the time it takes for us to safely reach someone who needs immediate medical attention,” said Templeton Fire and Emergency Services Captain Phillip Goldbloom. “Without the OTS grant funding, we would not be able to purchase modern rescue tools critical for the care of those injured in crashes.”

We are very grateful for this grant that will allow us to be faster and more efficient at extricating victims from vehicle accidents and saving lives,” said Captain Phillip Goldbloom. The grant will fund the purchase of a complete set of Amkus ION battery-operated extrication equipment, which includes a cutter, spreader, ram, and other needed accessories.

Delays in providing care to crash victims impact the “golden hour” of survival, a core principle in the emergency medical services industry. Reducing the time it takes to get to the patient, treat what can be treated, and transport the patient to the hospital helps increase the chance for recovery.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

