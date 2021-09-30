Award comes one month after International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Care Award

TEMPLETON — Twin Cities Community Hospital has received the 2021 Honor Roll Award for Maternity Care from the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) Agency, Hospital Quality Institute (HQI) and Cal Hospital Compare (CHC). This maternity award comes just one month after Twin Cities earned the International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) Care Award and last winter’s Blue Distinction Center Designation for Quality in Maternity Care.

There are only 124 hospitals being recognized on the 2021 Maternity Honor Roll. These hospitals met or surpassed the statewide target aimed at reducing births via cesarean section (C-section) in first-time mothers with low-risk pregnancies.

In 2015, the California Health and Human Services Agency began recognizing hospitals that meet the 23.9% statewide target of C-sections for low-risk births through its Maternity Honor Roll. This year’s award reflects calendar year 2020 hospital discharge and birth certificate data from California hospitals that offer maternity services and participate in the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative’s Maternal Data Center (CMQCC’s MDC).

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Every year, approximately 500,000 babies are born in California and childbirth is the No. 1 reason for hospitalization in the U.S. and California. C-sections can result in higher rates of complications like hemorrhage, transfusions, infection and blood clots. The surgery can also bring risks for babies, including higher rates of infection, respiratory complications, neonatal intensive care unit stays and lower breastfeeding rates.

More information regarding the 2021 Maternity Honor Roll can be found at: calhospitalcompare.org/programs/maternity-care-honor-roll

