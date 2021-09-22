Patricia PeBenito passed away unexpectedly with her husband, Robert PeBenito, on September 13, 2021. She was born in Mexico on November 2, 1959, to Alfonso and Elvia Arreola.

She met her husband in Mountain View, California, where they also had their firstborn in 1978. They later moved to Atascadero, where their family grew. They celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary in May.

Patricia is survived by her son Adriel PeBenito and his wife Nicole; her daughters Roselle and her husband Scott Martini; Renee and her husband Mitch Estrada; Dezirae PeBenito; her eight grandchildren Logan Martini, Elias PeBenito, Evan PeBenito, Isaac Estrada, Kyliah Estrada, Liam Martini, Dylan Martini, and Damien Estrada.

A service of remembrance will be held on September 25, 2021, at 12 pm at 9225 Rocky Canyon Rd, Atascadero, Ca 93422. A Zoom meeting option will be available by emailing bobpatmemorial@gmail.com. If you would like to bring gifts or donations, you may do so in person or by using the Go Fund Me account: Click Here

