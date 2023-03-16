Kelland (Keck) Lancaster was born in Tulare, CA., on February 20, 1941. His parents were Nixon Lancaster and Irene Kinsey Lancaster. He passed away on December 29, 2022, in Bakersfield, CA, after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Keck graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1958. He attended Cuesta Jr. College, Santa Maria Business School, and Cal Poly.

He married Sharon Arfman from Long Beach, and they had two children, Carol Virginia Lancaster and Ronald Lancaster.

In 1982. Keck married Reba Renfro Smith after a brief courtship. Reba was the Postmaster at Santa Margarita, CA. Keck jokingly told others he bought a lot of stamps at that Post Office. They had one son, Kellan Matthew Lancaster.

Kelland became a Highway Patrol officer in 1967 and retired after 33 years of service. He loved his job and was professional at all times. Keck also enjoyed the companionship of his fellow officers.

Keck was a man who served God and attended church regularly. He taught in the Royal Rangers program, ushered, and helped in many various positions.

He is survived by his wife, Reba, son Ron Lancaster and his wife, Patricia, Kellan Lancaster and wife, Kari, and Ginger Lancaster. Keck is also survived by his stepchildren, Stacy Smith and David Smith. He has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called him “Pappy” a title he loved.

