Atascadero, California – Randy, 65, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022, after a brief medical condition, with family by her side. Randy was born on July 19, 1957, in Hawthorne, California, to Paul and Marion Tipton. She graduated from Gardena High School in 1975. Randy moved to Atascadero after her parents transitioned here in 1980. Randy had a 30+ year career at the Atascadero Kmart and retired Feb 2020 due to their closure. Randy was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed baking, gardening, scrapbooking, and caring for her family, who were central to her life. She enjoyed carrying on in her mother’s footsteps and assisting in the care of her four foster sisters in Atascadero. Randy had a heart of gold

infectious laugh and enjoyed helping her elderly neighbors any chance she could. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she made every effort to be present in their lives.

Randy is survived by her four children; Jason Tipton of Palmer Lake, Co; John (Christy) Tipton of Atascadero, CA; Michael (Bri) Tipton of Atascadero, CA; Kelly (Patrick) Edmonds of Colorado Springs, Co; sister Connie Jo Llewelyn, brothers Ronnie Tipton, Gary Tipton, David Tipton, and Joe Tipton all of Atascadero, Ca; 13 grandchildren, with one additional on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Patricia Anne Tipton; niece, Jessica Tipton; and nephew, James Llewelyn.

