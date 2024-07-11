Patricia Bundren 1930-2024

Born February 3, 1930, to Thomas E Jones and Marguerite Cheline, Patricia Jones was the only daughter of six. With five brothers, Patricia was destined to be strong, determined, and independent.

Born in the small town of Pueblo, Colorado, Patricia might have grown up before standard electricity, but her family knew nothing but love and family. As Patricia grew, so did Colorado. Venturing into the bigger cities to go clogging with her friends or tasting pizza for the first time at a bar where she tended, she was courageous and free-spirited.

Patricia met the love of her life, James Ray Bundren (July 6,1928-March 11,1998). They were at a dance in the city, each with someone else. But they were meant to be. They married on September 17, 1948, in a church in Arvada, Colorado. Together, they bore six children: Roger Bundren (born August 5, 1950), Patty Philippian (born May 14, 1952), Lucy Butler (August 3, 1953- May 24, 2020), Letha Hampl (born January 18, 1957), Cynthia Kennedy (born May 31, 1960), Michael Bundren (born August 25, 1964).

Patricia and her husband made the brave choice to travel West across the states to California. Leaving brothers, cousins, and family in Colorado, Patricia ended up near the Pacific Ocean. A small home in San Fernando Valley offered her family the rolling hills of Hollywood and the Santa Monica Beach as playgrounds. Patricia worked at Van de Kamps Bakery and Dittos Pants Company.

The home, always full of life, was often a source of food and comfort for the neighborhood. The kids would beg for homemade tacos or baked goods from the bakery. There were poker nights, sleepovers, trips to Disneyland, and Knott’s Berry Farm.

As the children grew and moved away, Patricia was happy to see her children fly the nest. However, she was never far, a phone call away, always willing to listen.

After her husband retired from the grocer’s union, they headed north. Following Patty and her family, Patricia and Jim bought a small modular in Atascadero in 1979. Patricia helped out by doing laundry, sewing, and mending and helped manage the influx of grandchildren. Patricia was also the phone voice for Five Star Rain Gutters, Inc. from the late 1980s through the 2000s. She helped schedule appointments and offered customer service.

In total, 17 grandchildren were born. All raised in the neighboring cities of Atascadero, Patricia was able to help with newborn needs, babysitting, and teaching. For Patricia, being a Grandma not only filled her home with laughter and love but also filled her heart and eased her sorrows from being an empty nester. She was always available to care for a sick child, help get them to school, and even help host many birthday parties.



With baking apple pies and making homemade applesauce, she was able to feed her family with her delights. She sewed dresses for dolls and for the young granddaughters, sometimes matching. She delighted in spoiling the grandkids with trips to the frozen yogurt place or a trip to Player’s Pizza on the weekends.

Patricia also had her hobbies. From playing bingo several nights a week to her monthly bunco parties, she was fun and outgoing. She was a regular at the Templeton Legion Hall, Paso Robles St. Rose Church, and the Atascadero Elk’s Lodge. She even made the trek to Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo a few times a year. Her bingo spot was set with multiple colors of dobbers, troll dolls with shiny bellies and pink hair, and other good-luck trinkets that the grandchildren offered. She was a friendly spirit who offered a hello and a helpful eye during the calling of the numbers. Even during Covid, Patricia adapted to online bingo, using her IPAD to play blackout.

In 2000, a few years after her husband’s death, Patricia made the tough decision to move in with her youngest daughter. She continued to play bingo and bunco, laughing and learning. Poker was all the rage, causing late Saturday nights with laughter, jokes, and food.

In 1999, Patricia became a Great Grandma, forever changing her moniker to GG. Over the next 25 years, 30 children would be born into the family, meet Patricia and call her GG.

On June 17, 2024, Patricia Bundren took her last breaths. With thanks to the Lord, happy “I Love You’s,” and “I will see you in Heaven,” Patricia was greeted into Heaven. Surrounded by her family, Patricia was at peace in her home.

For those who knew her, her excitement was contagious. And her adventurous spirit was filled with hope as she went to Heaven.

Services for Patricia will be held on Friday, July 12, 2024, at Chapel of the Roses. Refreshments will be served at 9 a.m., and Services will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Cemetery services will start at noon at the Atascadero Cemetery.

Patricia Bundren 1930-2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...