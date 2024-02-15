A life well lived as a faithful steward of his gifts, a disciplined investor of time, capacities, and resources, a wise mentor to friends and family of all ages, keeper of the land and harvester of its bounty in the form of wine, olive oil, and roses, lover of substantive conversation and friendly banter, generous partner to Kathleen in sharing hospitality and care to a wide circle of friends and family. These qualities defined Keith and his life. He believed in taking time to do things well—to dress well, work well, act well and with integrity. A man of deep faith, he believed in and encouraged service as an expression of Christianity’s core teachings. In the end, Keith acknowledged that the more he gave, the more he found his life blessed and enriched. He lived life to the fullest and leaves behind a legacy of service and caring generosity.

A Celebration of Life is planned for February 24th, 2024, at 2:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Rd, Paso Robles.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following in honor of Keith:

The Pioneer Museum: Click Here

Paso Robles Children’s Museum: Click Here

Estrella Warbird Museum: Click Here

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400. For more information, go to: www.EFS-Cares.com .

