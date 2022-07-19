Bessie “Colene” Bruce (Moore) was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on July 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Colene was born in Sayre, Oklahoma, on September 1, 1934, to Calvin Lawrence Moore and Alva May Moore. She married Curtis Bruce on August 15, 1953, in Paso Robles.

Colene was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Alva Moore; her husband, Curtis Bruce; her son, Martin Bruce; her sisters-in-law, June Moore, Roselyn Moore, and Donna Moore and her brother-in-law, Francis McKanna.

Surviving are her three sons, Mickey (Lisa) Bruce, Malon (Kathy) Bruce, and Michael (Donna) Bruce, all of California; a daughter Michele (Jim) Hatfield of Missouri; and daughter-in-law Candace Bruce of Missouri.

She is also survived by her four brothers, Larry Moore, Thomas Moore, Cletis Moore, and Weldon (Alice) Moore, and a sister Melba McKanna all of California.

Colene was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Colene loved Jesus with her whole heart and was a long-standing member of the Seventh Day Adventist church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, friends, and church family.

She will be missed tremendously by all of us here; however, we have great peace in knowing she is no longer in pain and suffering.

A celebration of life will be held at Templeton Hills Seventh-Day Adventist Church (930 Templeton Hills Road, Templeton, CA) on July 31, 2022, starting at 10:00 am with a family and friends gathering and service to follow at 11:00 am. A light lunch at the church will follow the service in the fellowship hall.

