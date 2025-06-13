Craig was born on March 27, 1944, in Los Angeles, California. Craig attended St. Michael’s Catholic School, C.C. Carpenter Elementary School, South and East Downey Junior High, and Bellflower High School, graduating in 1962.

According to his brother, Pat, Craig’s major interests in high school were “football and females. Success came fast in his favorite sport, a little slower with the ladies.” He was a four-year varsity letterman, an all-league guard, and a linebacker on both offense and defense. Craig attended Cerritos College and was awarded all-conference for both offense and defense – a rarity in Southern California football. Craig was offered a football scholarship to Long Beach State but turned it down to attend San Jose State University (SJSU). At SJSU, he majored in Sociology, interning during the summer in California’s state prisons and graduating in 1967 with his BA.

After graduation, the draft was waiting for Craig, as was Vietnam. He attended boot camp at Fort Ord and made the choice to declare as a Conscientious Objector, telling the powers that be he had no intention of killing people he didn’t know. The Army settled with him when he agreed to be a combat medic. He achieved the rank of Sergeant due to the high attrition rate of combat medics.

After he was discharged, Craig returned to San Jose State to work on a California Teaching Credential. Upon graduation, he began work in the San Jose Unified School District at the elementary and junior high levels, the latter being his favorite. He was well-loved by students and teachers alike. One of Craig’s long-time teaching colleagues said that Craig “engaged everyone and was such a compassionate, positive person. He was always available to listen, tell a story, or share a hug. He was special.”

When Craig married Carolyn Wiens in 1971, he inherited a family of three children: Lisa, Deanna, and Eric. He took much pride in their successes. In the mid-80s, Craig and Carolyn moved to Paso Robles, where he lived most of his life, teaching at various elementary schools and Paso High. He loved the small town of Paso, making wonderful friends in this supportive community, and was a long-time member of UCC Plymouth Congregational Church.

Craig was always working in various ways for social justice. Together with his brother, Pat, Craig protested the war in Vietnam. Craig was well-educated on the history of Vietnam and made many military officers uncomfortable with the facts supporting the war’s illegality. During the Farm Workers’ Union demonstrations in the 1960s, Craig and Pat marched with its leaders, Caesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta. While teaching at Paso Robles High School, Craig developed a teaching unit studying the local Chumash Native Americans, only to discover that an ancient and sacred burial ground of this tribe was land over which corporate America wanted to lay a parking lot. Craig and his students joined with the Salinan and Chumash tribes as they protested against this proposal and Craig’s students wrote letters to and held interviews with state politicians. The news media picked up the story and the asphalt was never poured. A plaque and landscaped area now honor this sacred site.

In 2022, Craig married his second wife, Sue Krug, whom he met while they were organizing their 60-year high school reunion. Though their time together was short, Craig and Sue enjoyed their life in Sue’s home in Wisconsin with his loyal bulldog, Babe. Although quite a shock for a California boy, the warmth Craig and Sue shared more than made up for the inclement Wisconsin weather!

Craig leaves behind his wife, Sue Krug, son, Eric Kelso, his older brother Pat and sister-in-law, Carole Kelso, brother Michael Kelso, three grandchildren, nieces Kirsten Kelso, Holly Gomez, Shelley Lopez and Michelle Kay, nephew Patrick Kelso and grandnephew Craig Kelso, his namesake, and many grand nieces and nephews. Craig also leaves behind many special friends and colleagues, Father Larry, UCC parishioners, and beloved friends Kitty Hoffman and Sharon Wood and their sons, Kyle and Ben.

The family is grateful for the loving care of the staff at Irene’s Board and Care and Central Coast Hospice and Anne Jennings, who cared for Craig during the last eight months of his life as he struggled with Lewey Body Dementia. The family also wishes to thank the friends who stayed in close contact with Craig and visited him religiously during this time, whether in person or by phone – lifting his spirits with their presence and compassion. Friends were honored to be by his side as he passed.

Craig’s parents, Charles and Jacqueline Kelso, his brother Richard Kelso, and his cousin Tom Kelso predeceased him.

Craig did not wish to have a memorial service. If you would like to honor him, may we suggest you raise a toast and share a fond memory of your time with Craig – a man with a soul of gold and an engaging, and at times, feisty spirit, always fighting for the underdog.

