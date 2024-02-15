Gladys Moore, 65, was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 13, 1958, and went to be with the lord on February 6, 2024. She lived in Palmdale, CA.

Gladys is predeceased by her mother, Emma, and her father, Juan, and sister, Emma Iris.

She leaves behind a son, Albert (Kastina) Moore, five grandchildren, siblings, an extended family of cousins, and many dear friends.

Before moving to Palmdale, Gladys was a longtime resident of Paso Robles and Atascadero.

Gladys attended Palmdale High School and was a graduate in 1976. While in high school, she was active in the Art Club and participated in making their first float, which was part of the local parade.

Gladys’ hobbies included arts and crafts. She made many pieces of jewelry. Gladys had a creative mind and always dressed up for Halloween in her handmade costume. She even dressed up her dog in a Halloween costume.

Gladys loved playing Bingo and was active at the Legacy Commons.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, in Gladys’ honor, a contribution may be made to A Living Tribute. Click Here

