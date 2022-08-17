Judith Ann Gimby of Paso Robles, California, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2022.

Judy was born to David and Lou Biehl in Oklahoma on August 30, 1941. She attended High School in Van Nuys. Judy met Gary Gordon Gimby in the 1960s, and the couple were married on October 23, 1964, in Fullerton, California.

Gary and Judy Gimby resided in Paso Robles on a 10-acre parcel in which they built their home, planted Liquid Amber trees lining their long dirt road, and raised two children (Steven and Gillian) on their small farm.

During this time, Judy worked as a Dental Assistant to Mark Iverson DDS for 20 years. Mrs. Gimby retired in 2000 and followed her interest in sewing, crafting, and photography. She took a job at Walmart in the Fabric Department, where she worked for ten years.

Judy loved big words and was a walking dictionary. She enjoyed reading her bible, her pets, growing flowers, and caring for hummingbirds. At the age of 80, she got her first and only tattoo with the words “Choose Kindness” to celebrate her big day with her daughter Gillian.

Judy is survived by her two children, Gillian Elizabeth Harmon, and Steven Harold Gimby, as well as her sisters and brother Kay Eschelbacher, Cheir Schueeman, Sandy Kwate, and Larry Biehl,

Judith Ann Gimby was cremated in Visalia, California, at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. A “Celebration of Life” will occur.

