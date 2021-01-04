With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Ralph Lawrence Turner, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend, on December 28, 2020.

Ralph was born in January 1940 in Bellflower, California, to Marcellus and Mildred Turner. He grew up in Lakewood, CA, and attended Bellflower HS, where he met and married the love of his life Catherine Fitzgerald in June 1960. Together they embarked on their life journey and had four children, Anne Turner, Tammy Turner Villareal, Ralph Turner Jr. (deceased), and Margret Turner. They raised their family in South Gate, CA.

Ralph and Cathy were active in the community, coaching multiple sports through South Gate Jr. Athletic Association at South Gate Park. They were booster club members at South Gate High School, and Ralph was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Club.

Ralph was also a member of the UAW and worked for General Motors for nearly 30 years when he retired at age 50, sold his home in South Gate, and purchased a parcel of land in Paso Robles, CA, in 1989. He and Cathy spent the next 30 years making Paso their home. For many years, they were involved with the People’s Kitchen, Christmas Outreach Program, and the Ground Squirrel Hollow CSD formation. He loved camping and boating, fishing, and water skiing. The family spent summer vacations at Lake Nacimiento or Lake San Antonio for nearly 50 years.

He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Roland and his son Ralph Jr. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Cathy, his three daughters Anne, Tammy & Margret, grandchildren Cassie (Kate), Joe (Jessica), Brett (Tory) and Lauren (Jorge), great-grandchildren Travis, Logan, Brynn and Davis, sons-in-law Dan and Dave along with a multitude of family including brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and cousins, and his community of friends & neighbors in the “Hollow.”

The family would like to thank Compass Home Health for Ralph’s tender care this past year, especially Angela John and Mary West, along with Barb Andrade from the Wound Clinic.

Ralph was a strong and stubborn man, loved quietly, lived life on his terms, and will be forever missed by his family and friends.

Services are in the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

