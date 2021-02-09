Jacqueline Aileen Fonarow, 77, of Paso Robles, California, passed away at her home on January 7, 2021.



Born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 14, 1943, Jackie was the eldest of two sisters: Sharon Washburn and Rhonda Lee and a brother Jimmie Lee. Married Bob Fonarow on April 27, 1985, and took on his two teenagers, Nicole and Tyler, whom she helped raise, with kindness and lots of patience.

Jackie received her B.A. in interior design from John F. Kennedy University. Jackie and her family lived in Marin County for 20 years, then Carmel for ten years, and currently in Paso Robles for 17 years.

She was an active member of the Junior League in Marin County and volunteered for years with Sunny Hills, serving as President of her Guild. Sunny Hills is a community-based non-profit organization serving at-risk young people and their families.

Bob and Jackie are active members of Paso Robles Clipper Club, having served this couples club as Skippers twice.

Jackie is survived by her husband Bob Fonarow, her stepchildren Nicole Fonarow of New York City, and Tyler Fonarow of Salt Lake City. Her granddaughters, Tessa and Josie Fonarow and, her siblings Sharon Washburn and Jimmie Lee.

A memorial donation may be made in her name to Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco: Click Here

