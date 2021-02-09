Shirley took her final breath on January 29, 2021, after complications from pneumonia.

Shirley was born in Roger, Arkansas, to Arlie & Mrytle Jones. She was one of four children. She met the love of her life, Donald Chamberlin, in February of 1957, and they married in May of 1958. They had three children, Rodger, Debra, and Cyndi.

Shirley worked for Beno’s Department store for 13 years until it closed, and then you could find her at The Broad Street Laundromat, where she worked for 30 plus years. She was an amazing mom, grandma, and great-grandma and was liked by almost everyone she contacted.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, in 1996. She is survived by her children, Rodger Chamberlin of Tennessee, Debra (Tom) Rennegarbe of Atascadero, and Cyndi Maier of San Luis Obispo. Grandchildren: Donald Rennegarbe, Isabelle (Nathan) Hume, Rebekkah Rennegarbe, Jessica (Adam) Zaic, Lynda Rennegarbe, Amanda Dowdy, Sarah Chamberlin, and Christopher Chamberlin. As well as four great-grandchildren.

Shirley will be missed by many. She may be gone, but she will NEVER be forgotten.

A graveside service will be held on February 10, 2021, at Los Osos Valley Mortuary & Memorial Park.

