Emil Bernard “Bernie” Brauer, 85, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2021. Bernie was born January 29, 1936, in Houston, Texas, to parents Emil Brauer and Mabel Claire Williamson Brauer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Robinson Brauer, and his daughter, Emily Clement Brauer. Bernie is survived by his daughter and son in law, Daphne and Jim O’Sullivan, grandsons, Colin Bernard O’Sullivan and Craig Joseph O’Sullivan, and sister, Ella Baker. Though Bernie experienced great loss, he was always hopeful and cherished the memories made with his dear friend in recent years, Gay Ashmore.

Bernie graduated from W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1954, where he was a pitcher on the baseball team. He attended the University of Texas in Austin and earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering, graduating in 1961. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and a lifelong Longhorn football fan.

Bernie enjoyed a distinguished career in the oil and gas industry, beginning at Unocal. After 38 years of service, Bernie retired from Unocal Canada, Ltd. in 1998, where he served as President and General Manager, responsible for exploration and production. He held various positions in engineering, operations, planning, and management in Louisiana, Texas, California, and Canada during his career. He made many close friends at Unocal and in the oil and gas community that were an important part of his life. Bernie traveled extensively in his career and loved sharing stories of his experiences. He continued his oil and gas experience as a Petroleum Consultant and board member for Unbridled Energy and later as a Petroleum Consultant for Synergy Oil & Gas.

Bernie believed deeply in giving back and was a past President and Member of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Council of Past Presidents of The Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers. He was a Life Member of The Society of Petroleum Engineers. He served as Vice President, National Energy for the Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientists, and a past member of the Engineering Advisory Board of the Cockrell School of Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin. Bernie was devoted to his Episcopal faith and an active member of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Corpus Christi, Texas, where he served on the Vestry.

Bernie loved nothing more than sharing good food and wine with family and friends and could always be counted on to bring the fun and the wine. He always looked forward to his dinners and good times with lifelong friends, Charles and Linda Wilson. Bernie cherished his family, the weekly lunches with his daughter, and cheering on his grandsons at their events, never missing a chance to say he was proud. He was an amateur chef and loved experiencing different cuisines. He enjoyed The Alley Theater in Houston and had season tickets for decades and always treasured taking his daughters than his grandsons to see “A Christmas Carol.”

During his time in California, Bernie developed a love for the Central Coast wine region and specifically Paso Robles and made many close friends in the wine industry. He had a curious mind and great sense of humor, and his family and friends will remember his wit and charm. Bernie never met a stranger and treated everyone with genuine kindness. He was truly a gentleman. He loved animals, especially his two cats, Taffy and Phantom.

Bernie was a much-loved Daddy, Papaw, brother, and friend and will be deeply missed. He will live in our hearts until we are united again in Heaven.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 12, at 10:00 a.m., at Seaside Memorial Park, Corpus Christi, Texas, with masks and social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Cockrell School of Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin, or the charity of your choice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related