CENTRAL COAST – Caltrans District 5 is looking for public input on its draft Active Transportation Plan. The Plan will identify locations where bicycle and pedestrian improvements might be needed on the state highway system. This includes 29 routes totaling over 1,000 miles through the counties of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito. The public can play a key role in establishing the community priorities for Plan implementation by participating in this review.

The draft Plan review begins Feb. 8 and is available for comment on the District 5 catplan.org website through Mar. 9. Visit the catplan.org website for more information; the final Plan will be available in May.

“We look forward to hearing from the public on what they believe are the most important priorities in their communities and how we can best integrate them into our transportation projects moving forward,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins.

Caltrans wants to align the state’s bicycle and pedestrian network with the needs of local communities, with an emphasis on improving social equity, reconnecting neighborhoods, and improving access for all modes of transportation, including people who walk or bicycle. Caltrans is actively engaging with partners and community members in areas where previous transportation decisions may have created barriers to adequate transportation.

For more information about the Caltrans Active Transportation Plans, visit catplan.org/district-plans.

