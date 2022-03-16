Gary Louis Pellett, born to Marvin and Edna Pellett on June 25, 1962, moved to his forever home on February 24, 2022. He was 59 years old.

Gary was a beloved husband, brother, son, uncle, friend as a respected community member. He had a tremendous heart and, with it, a willingness to selflessly assist family, friends, or even those he did not know whenever the need arose.

He was known for his work as a Certified Auto Body Repair Technician and a Master Certified Welder. Gary had a strong passion for cars that allowed him to hone his craft to become a successful restoration technician.

Gary believed in being self-sufficient and strived to achieve this every day. He lived a quiet lifestyle, and in his rare free time, he enjoyed ocean fishing with his lifelong friends as well as participating with his OHV groups.

Gary Pellett was a lifelong resident of Atascadero; being born here, he was quite vocal when prompted on issues of community needs. He put community first.

He was truly a gentleman as well as a gentle man and will be deeply missed by those who knew him both by love and in friendship.

Gary’s services will be held on Saturday, March 19 at noon at Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero, CA.

