On November 11, Noel Barry Carpenter died of complications related to Covid-19, surrounded by family, peacefully at his home in San Miguel, California. He was 86 years old. Noel is survived by his wife, Kathleen Carpenter; his six children, Kimberly Bender, Kory Carpenter, Mika Mitchell, Kris Carpenter, Kelly Carpenter, and Kyle Carpenter; plus 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Noel was born on July 17, 1935, in El Centro, California. He graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1953 and went on to attend UCLA, where he graduated in 1958 with a degree in Theater Arts and Television.

Noel became enamored with Kathleen Pittman when she led the Spring Sing for his fraternity, Kappa Sigma, and her sorority, Kappa Delta. He officially met her after he accidentally knocked her over at the UCLA Mardi Gras. They married in 1958 and designed and built a house together in West Los Angeles. Together with Kathleen for 63 years, Noel led a colorful life filled with love and adventure. Besides his family, which was his first love, cars were Noel’s passion. He was the founder of the SEMA Show in 1964, the world’s premier automotive trade show that takes place annually in Las Vegas. Noel was also the creator and publisher of Speed & Custom Equipment News, which merged with Hot Rod Magazine in 1974. For the last couple of years, Noel published the Cider Creek Gazette featuring local car collectors and their cars and was a proud member of the Golden State Car Club. Noel was also a Reserve Police Officer for the LAPD for 38 years.

Noel and Kathleen moved to the Central Coast in 1996 and built their dream home in 2003 in San Miguel. In the second half of his life, Noel was a real estate broker and loved to help people purchase and sell homes throughout California, especially here in San Luis Obispo County. Noel was extremely social – he loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. He was a very kind and generous man, always willing to lend a hand to family, friends, and even strangers in need. In recent years at Thanksgiving, Noel and Kathleen could be found serving meals at Centennial Park. Noel performed countless hours of community service as a member of the Church of the Latter-Day Saints in Paso Robles.

A memorial service for Noel is scheduled for Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 1:00 pm outside of the LDS Church in Paso Robles, located at 1020 Creston Road. At 3:00 pm, we will caravan to the graveside at the San Miguel District Cemetery. All are welcome. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Kathleen Carpenter at 10255 Mission Almond Way, San Miguel, CA 93451.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...