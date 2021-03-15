Esther Tweten was born March 24th, 1929, in Mayville, N.D. She married Lawrence A. Tweten in 1946 and raised five children. She resided in Atascadero from 1974 to 2021. Esther was known for her Million Dollar Smile.

She loved spending time with her family and her lady’s lunch group. She will be dearly missed.

Esther passed away peacefully at home with family around her on February 23rd, 2021.

She was an active Gold Circle Member of the VFW and also active with The Moose Lodge.

Esther is survived by her children, Robert and Bobbie Tweten, Ginny and Roger Snyder, Laurie Tweten, Tom and Cindy Tweten, and Nancy Lewis. One grandchild, three great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

