It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to John George Henry. Dr. John George Henry, 82, of Templeton, California, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2022, in his home of 46 years after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in Lawrence, Kansas, on February 21, 1940.

Dr. Henry tirelessly dedicated himself to the health and well-being of his patients and his loving family. He was a general surgeon in Templeton and San Luis Obispo for over 35 years. He moved to Templeton, CA, to be part of Twin Cities Hospital when it opened in 1977 and retired in 2010. As a dedicated doctor, his business card always included his home phone number for his patients to reach him after hours.

John graduated from Allegheny College, Meadville, PA, in 1961 and completed Medical School at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, in 1966. Dr. Henry was a proud veteran, having served in the United States Navy and completed his medical training at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego. Lieutenant Commander Henry was stationed in Port Hueneme, CA, and deployed with the U.S. Navy Seabees / MASH unit for a combat tour in Vietnam.

Dr. Henry and his family have resided in Hidden Valley Ranch in Templeton since 1976. This was his paradise. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Charlotte Henry, daughter Alison Henry of San Francisco, her husband Joseph, and son Rye Custodio, daughter Meredith Henry of Denver, Colorado, her husband Chad, son Colton Humphrey and sister Cindy Lapp and brother-in-law Richard of Dallas, Texas.

The Henry family is forever grateful for the love and support provided to Dr. Henry in his final years by Precilla Bolinas of Atascadero, CA, and Dave Condez of Paso Robles, CA.

