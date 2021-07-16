Bobbi White, a lady who smiled when she met you, was beamed up to Jesus on June 25, 2021. Born July 14, 1934, in Venice, California, she was a proud 1952 Gondolier graduate of Venice High. During her high school years, Mom proudly served as a cadet officer in Civil Air Patrol.

Following high school, she worked at Douglas Aircraft, where she met our dad, Dick White. They married on January 21, 1955, after a whirlwind courtship. As the wonderful mother of a boy and girl, Mom was active and supportive of anything we wished to do. She was a Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, and Room Mother and served on the boards of PTA, Friends of the Fountain Valley Library, and Scouts. Their marriage lasted 16 years, but Mom remained friends with Dad and his second wife, our other Barbara.

As a single mother of two, getting employment with no experience was difficult. She took jobs that would teach her skills while taking night courses in accounting. She was so proud when she got the job of her dreams working in the accounting department for the County of Orange, where she received several promotions. In 1986 she decided to retire, leave Fountain Valley and move to Paso Robles to watch and help her three beloved granddaughters grow up. Here she enjoyed working at K-Mart and McDonald’s.

Her faith, hope, and love were always evident in how she interacted with family, friends, and every person she worked with. She was a proud member of First Baptist Church, where she volunteered for years, helping process tithes and offerings for both Sunday services. She also hosted a bible study in her home for many years. Her friends became family.

An avid reader, Mom discovered the world of science fiction in her teens. Then Star Trek entered her life. While she embraced all sci-fi, her passion was collecting Star Trek memorabilia which she displayed throughout her computer room.

First and foremost, Mom loved her family. She encouraged, supported, bragged on, prayed for, and loved us unconditionally. She was kind, generous, loyal, friendly, smiling, patriotic, and welcoming and the heart of our family. She continues to be our example of how, to be honest, do what needs to be done and put family first. She was kind, generous, loyal, friendly, smiling, and welcoming and the heart of our family. Speeding to Heaven warp factor Eternal…Engage!

We would like to thank A Heavenly Home and Vineyard Hills Health Center for the wonderful care she received during her last years. She appreciated all you did.

She is lovingly missed by son Keith White, daughter Valerie (Mark) Zentmyer, granddaughters Jada (Jake) Jenkins, Vicki Brown (Gabe), Michelle (Troie) Moss, and great-grandsons Mikey and Mark Jenkins, Maxon and Eli Brown, and Korben Moss.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 11:00 am on July 31, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Paso Robles, 1645 Park Street. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Disabled American Veterans.

