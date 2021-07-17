PASO ROBLES — At approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, Jul. 16, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a vegetation fire south of the Niblick Bridge within the Salinas River.

Fire engines arrived at the scene within approximately five minutes and discovered a 50 by 50 fire burning near Kohls in the riverbed. The fire was burning in heavy vegetation between the main river channel and a recently grazed firebreak. Firefighters accessed the fire through the managed firebreak and quickly stopped the fire’s forward spread at one-fourth acre.

Three fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Additionally, under the City’s automatic and mutual aid agreements, three fire engines and one Battalion Chief from CAL FIRE/SLO County responded.

Investigators determined the fire to be human-caused.

