It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Hilliard, which occurred in Seattle, Washington, on February 17, 2021, as a result of contracting COVID19 and pneumonia, exacerbated by his weakened immune system from his transplanted lungs.

He is survived by his wife, Halli Hilliard, and his two children Teil Hilliard and Madison Hilliard.

Paul was a force of will and determination, only to be outdone by his willingness to help those around him. We hope that this not be a lamentation of the loss suffered but a celebration of the gifts Paul brought to the world.

He was born April 15, 1967, and grew up with his two younger brothers, Tom Hilliard and Corey Hilliard, as a mischievous trio. He is survived by both. He married Charlotte, soon having two children: Reid Hilliard and Teil Hilliard. Reid’s tragic passing at an early age helped Paul and Charlotte eventually adopt Madison Hilliard at the age of 2. On July 10, 2010, he remarried Halli Hilliard and moved to Pasco, Washington, to start a new chapter in his life.

On February 5, 2014, Paul was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis, a rare disease that affects the lungs. Never a defeatist, he remained stubborn and defiant in the face of this diagnosis, searching across the country for every organization, specialist, researcher, and fellow PF(Pulmonary Fibrosis) victims to seek out the best course of action. On November 30, 2017, Paul received the news he had been working diligently towards since the diagnosis. He was getting a double lung transplant. This transplant breathed new energy into him. He became an ambassador for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and found renewed purpose in organizing meetings, fundraisers, public speaking, and encouraging those who suffered from IPF(Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis).

He was a dedicated father, a hard-working professional, and a committed friend to many. Paul was known in the community as a volunteer coach, a frequent host of BBQ’s and dinner on a weekly basis where all were invited, an avid offroad motorcycle enthusiast, a fearless risk-taker, and above all else, a friend.

We encourage everyone to remember Paul and share any fond memories they may have of him.

