Born December 17, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, Thomas Kankiewicz was a first-generation American of Polish descent. He served in the US Navy from 1962 to 1968, where he was trained as an Electronics Technician serving on submarines and ships. He later became a Corpsman and served in Vietnam, receiving the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. He loved God, County, and his family.

He attended Pierce College in the San Fernando Valley, CA, where he met and married the love of his life, Debra. He then worked at Vandenburg Air Force Base, moving his family to the Central Coast of California and achieving his college degree in Business Management. He worked in software development and configuration management in the military and aerospace industry, working on rocket launches and Space Shuttle software programs while serving God, Country, and family. He loved spending time at the ocean, camping, gardening, and hands-on repairs.

He was a loving father who enjoyed raising his children and also enjoyed knowing his grandchildren. When his children were young, he volunteered as a soccer coach and referee and was active in Indian Guides and Webelos.

He and Debra moved to Longmont, Colorado, in retirement, where they became members of the Faith Community Lutheran Church. He owned an electronics repair business with his wife in later years. He enjoyed watching sports, doing home improvements, tinkering with cars, and attending Bible study.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Anna and Chester, sister Wanda, brother Richard, brother-in-law Karl Mackey, and son Ben. He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 51 years, Debra; his children: Adam (Kim) of Liberty, MO; Christian (Laura) of Cleveland, OH; Cynthia Schechter (David) of Niwot, CO; David (Jung) of Berkeley, CA; and Thomas II (Natalya) of San Francisco; four grandchildren: Jack, Signe, Jude, and Liam; and a sister, Leona Mackey of Cleveland, OH.

Private family services will be held. Click Here to share condolences.

