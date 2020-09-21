On July 13, 2020 Paso Robles lost one of its very special people, Carol Lynn Sauret McGuffin, to a very sudden and vicious battle with lung cancer. She passed just seven weeks after the death of her husband of 35 years Charles “Sandy” McGuffin. The Paso Robles High School Bearcat community will miss them.

Carol was born at Paso Robles Hospital June 2nd, 1943 the first child of Ed and Betty Sauret. She loved the Bonita Street neighborhood she grew up in. The neighborhood was loaded with kids and dogs who played and fought and played some more.

She was always active. Synchronized swimming was a passion through her middle school years. Always popular in school, she became a songleader at Paso High. She graduated from Paso High in 1961 and attended Cal Poly for one year majoring in Ornamental Horticulture.

During those high school years she worked at Elizabeth Ann Flowers learning flower arranging, something she continued to do for much of her adult life. Eventually she wound up purchasing and operating Elizabeth Ann. Many people also remember her as the principal’s secretary at Paso High in the 1970’s and 80’s. If you needed something done at PRHS it had to go through Carol.

She became part of her family business E.L. Sauret petroleum as a bookkeeper and corporate secretary. When the business sold in 1991, she went back to her original calling and opened a flower shop at 13th and Pine Street. She was active with downtown merchants and promoted downtown activities every chance she got.

Carol’s love for sports was apparent as she enjoyed watching all sports, especially her favorite teams the 49ers, SF Giants and the Warriors. She played in many golf tournaments and won many awards. In later years, she enjoyed getting together with the ladies and playing bunco once a month, going to Curves, and lunches with friends as well. Carol’s favorite thing to do was hosting Sunday dinners for her family.

She is survived by a brother Edmond (Winky) Sauret and his wife Sherry; her daughter Lisa; her son Jeffrey; grandchildren Ryan, Kayla, Tyler, Nolan and Morgan.

A memorial service for her and Sandy is pending.

