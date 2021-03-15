Mike attended St. Rose School, Paso Robles High School, and Cal Poly. He worked for Maino Construction and Alex Garcia Construction for many years. Diane was his soul mate.

Mike has a daughter and three granddaughters. His great interest was in sports. He loved to watch football. When he was young, he was in horse gymkhana. He loved to ride and race motorcycles.

Everybody liked Mike. He was good and kind to everyone. Mike loved being out in the county. He loved to go hunting. He cut a lot of wood to sell for side income. He enjoyed working in his shop building cabinets.

He will be missed forever. He is loved by his whole family. Mike was the second son in his family. He has two brothers and one sister, and his mother and father. God be with you, Mike McCoy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related