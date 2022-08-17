Elvira “Veda” Francis Holloway, 80, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, after a long battle with kidney failure. She was at home and surrounded by her family.

Veda was born on September 24, 1941, in Colfax, California, to Francisco Maldonado and Hattie L. Suehead Maldonado, who preceded her in death. When Veda was five years old, her mother passed away, she and her younger sister Linda went to stay with her Aunt Violet Flores and Uncle Candido Flores. A few years later, her Father Francisco married Manuela Maldonado.

Veda loved Manuela very much and felt blessed to have her as part of the family.

Veda was a 1959 Graduate of Placer Union High School. She moved to Sacramento and began her career in Medical Billing. She then met and married Joe R Hernandez. They had three children together. Joseph Luis, Daryl Vincent, and Derek Ryan.

Years later, Veda relocated to the Central Coast, where she met Leon Holloway, and on December 2, 1980, they were married. Leon had three children Scott, Deanna, and Daina. Leon and Veda made their home in Shandon, where they raised their family together.

Veda was a devoted wife and mother and was loved by all who knew her. She cherished her time with family and enjoyed entertaining, crafting, listening to music (especially the oldies ), and cooking for her loved ones. The holidays were her favorite time of the year. She would decorate the house so beautifully and make an inviting and warm atmosphere for all to enjoy. Her Christmas tamales, homemade tortillas, and enchiladas were amongst the family favorites. She created many traditions and memories that will remain in her family’s hearts for years to come.

Veda is survived by her loving husband Leon of 41 years, her children Joseph and Derek Hernandez, Scott Holloway, Deanna (Bob) Garcia, Daina Holloway, 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters; Linda Marks, Victoria Paloma, Connie Kirby, Theresa (Glen) Robertson, Frank Maldonado, Fred(Emma) Maldonado, Rosie (Matt) Dillon, Mike Maldonado, Lisa(Grant) Parker, Scott Maldonado; and brother-in-law Gino Diridoni, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son Daryl and her sister Sylvia Diridoni.

Veda will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. It is a great comfort to know that she has found peace and now resides with our Lord Jesus in Heaven.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

