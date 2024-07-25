Lifelong Paso Robles resident Carolanna Dyck passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2024, after complications from a stroke. Carolanna was born to Leo G. “Mike” and Abbie Rude on August 4, 1941, to complete their brood of five daughters. Affectionately known as Aunt Case to her many nieces and nephews, Carolanna grew up surrounded by family, which instilled a deep love of family that she carried with her throughout her entire life.

Carolanna is survived by Kenneth, her loving husband of 58 years, and children Bradley (Kay), Randal (Jamie), and Krista (Scott Winegarden). One of her greatest joys in life was being a grandmother to Jessica (Keith Winter), Meghan, Abby, Adam, and Robyn. Carolanna loved every baby she met, but these kids were the lucky ones to call her theirs. Shortly before her passing, she was able to meet and hold her great-grandson, Henrik.

A proud Bearcat member of the Class of ’59, Carolanna’s working life was spent in Paso Robles. Early work life included time spent at Bank of America and Farmer’s Alliance. After being a stay-at-home mom, she returned to the workforce at the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, where she was instrumental in launching the first Paso Robles Wine Festival in the early 1980’s. After many years at the Chamber of Commerce, Carolanna moved across the river and joined the Paso Robles School District, starting in the Counseling Office before eventually returning to her accounting roots at the District Office as an Accounting Tech.

Carolanna was a long-time member of First Mennonite Church in Paso Robles, where she was often found in the kitchen helping prepare for monthly potlucks. In addition to teaching Sunday School, she also served many years as the church treasurer.

Having come from a long line of Roblans, Carolanna knew a lot of history about Paso Robles, so it was only natural that she would volunteer at the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum after retirement. She and Kenny also enjoyed traveling to Hawaii.

Carolanna was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Virginia, Barbara, Marjorie, and Bernice.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for Saturday, September 14, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum. A BBQ lunch will follow the service. Please RSVP to CelebrateCD@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the First Mennonite Church of Paso Robles or the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum.

