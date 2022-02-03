Barbara Ruth Bartholomew, 89. She passed peacefully in her home on January 22, 2022.

Barbara Ruth was born to Charles and Ayda Jones on March 6, 1932, in San Luis Obispo County. She is survived by her Sister Patricia Nulton.

She went to high school in Paso Robles and graduated in 1949. Barbara married Roger Bartholomew in 1953. Together they lived in Atascadero for 50 years until Roger’s passing in 2013.

Teddy Bartholomew (dec), Fred Bartholomew, Roger Bartholomew, Elizabeth Bartholomew, Donna Joplin, David Bartholomew, his wife, Donna. Four grandchildren David Jr., Regina, Jennifer, Kristian. Ten great-grandchildren. She loved them all so very much.

Do not marvel at this, because the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out. John 5:28-29

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...