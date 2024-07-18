George E. Galvan of Atascadero, California, passed away at age 93 on June 15, 2024. George was born in Bakersfield to Lucille Marquez and Gregg Galvan on December 7, 1930, and spent most of his youth being raised by his grandparents, Josephina and Felipe Marquez. When Lucille married his stepfather, Carl Ash, he moved in with them and attended Wasco High School.

George joined the Marine Corps in 1948 and spent almost 24 years serving his country proudly. As a Marine, George served as an infantryman, drill instructor, military police officer, and recruiter. He was part of the first Marines to land in Chu Lai, Vietnam, in 1965, and he was wounded by a landmine, which earned him a Purple Heart. He returned to the US to recover and open a recruiting office in San Luis Obispo. He returned to Vietnam for a second time in 1968. He retired in 1972 and had a second career working for the SLO County Sheriff’s Department for almost 19 years. He also did a brief stint at Atascadero State Hospital as an investigator.

George had a strong commitment to his adopted home of San Luis Obispo County. He was appointed to the SLO County Fair Board by Governor George Deukmejian and then by Governor Pete Wilson. He also served as a citizen advisor for the California Men’s Colony on the Grand Jury and oversaw a 4-H leadership program. He was appointed as a Commissioner of the California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle program. George served on the Atascadero Unified School District Board for 14 years, and after his wife died in 2017, he took over her seat on the SLO County Board of Education. One of his greatest achievements was getting his BA in Administration of Justice from Sacramento State in the early 90s.

George met his wife, Gaye, in 1961, who also served in the Marine Corps. They were married for almost 53 years until her death in 2017. George is survived by his daughter Gail and son-in-law Dave; son Greg and daughter-in-law Kilce; grandsons Gregory and Zach; and granddaughter Mia. He was preceded in death by his half-brother Charles Ash, Jr.

George will be buried with his wife at Arlington National Cemetery on September 18, 2024. A service is being planned for his family and friends in San Luis Obispo for early fall.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the Grizzly Youth Academy, 721 Mendocino Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA 93495 or Click Here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...