It is with a heavy heart we share that Clara Bell Case-Azevedo died, at the age of 97, on September 12, 2021. She passed peacefully with her daughter, son-in-law, and a close friend at her bedside.

Clara, or “Claire” as she was known to most of her friends, was born June 14, 1924, on a farm outside of Downing, Wisconsin. She, her two brothers, and two sisters were raised doing farm chores and milking the family cows: Rosie, Daisy, Toots, and Surprise.

Fast-forward to adulthood and motherhood; Claire divided her working years between two careers. One was an Optometric Assistant, approximately 25 years, and the other was in foodservice. At one point, she was the caterer for the Oakland A’s major league baseball team and finally as a hostess at Kelly’s, her daughter’s restaurant.

Claire deeply loved her family, friends, and the Dodgers. When it came to the Dodgers, she was a loyal fan. She never missed a game and sported quite an extensive Dodger wardrobe. She would keep her own meticulous statistics on the players and be quite vocal about her displeasure with certain Dodger management decisions. Claire had a quick wit and a kind heart, along with a strong opinion. She was never shy about offering her review of your outfit or hairstyle…. always with her signature sly grin. Her grandkids and great-grandkids affectionately called her “Nana,” and she always loved hearing them share their latest adventures and successes.

Claire had many passions: music, her church, the Optimist Club, volunteering with Main Street, and mentoring young people, to name a few. Her love of music led her to be the choir director at her church, and she was known to break into song anytime, anywhere spontaneously…. luckily for her family and friends, she had a lovely voice. Claire was very proud of her time with the Optimist Club and volunteered to mentor young people through the club’s outreach programs. She also served as the Optimist Secretary/Treasurer for many years. When it came to her faith, she was unshakeable. She loved her church and loved the Lord. At the slightest blessing, she would always say, “Praise God,” with a huge smile on her face.

Claire is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Stefanie Reiswig, and her husband, John Azevedo. She is survived by her sister Marian Hudak, age 99, her children Ted Von Roll, Robert Roll, Kelly Case- Horn, Jeff Case & all their spouses; grandkids Teddy Von Roll, Ean Reiswig, Jeff and Nic Case; six great-grandkids; and many nieces, nephews, and loving family.

The family would like to extend their deepest heartfelt thanks to the Hospice nurses and staff for their tender and loving attention given to Claire and to the family in her final days.

A memorial celebration will be held at 11 am on October 2, 2021, at 3990 San Marcos Road, Paso Robles. It is an outdoor venue. Lunch and refreshments will be served.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com

