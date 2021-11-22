Cheryl was born to Helen and Charles in 1952 as the second oldest of four girls. She was raised by her single mother, who taught her the value of hard work. She was blessed to meet her true love a month after her 15th birthday and enjoyed more than 50 years of marriage.

During her early 20s, she and her husband went “looking for God.” After coming across an old Bible she was awarded as a child at Vacation Bible School, they decided to attend the very same church as the one listed on the inside of the Bible. Not long after, she dedicated her life to God and became a preacher’s wife.

Like her mother, she was a hard worker, taking care of household chores both inside and outside the house. She thrived in the role of mother, teaching by word and deed. She loved her children dearly and always made special time for them.

Cheryl not only cared for her own children but also for all the children in the church. She taught Sunday school for many, many years and accompanied the youth group on mission trips and adventures. In addition, she hosted the teens in her home on a regular basis.

Throughout the years, she served God in many ways. She allowed others to live in their home. She hosted guests from near and far away. She taught ladies’ classes, spoke at ladies’ days, and taught many the gospel.

She will be missed by many, including her two daughters, Angelina and Christine; her many grandchildren; her sisters, Charlene and Donna; and many other friends and family members.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Steven Orduño; her mother and father, Helen and Charles; sister, Sandy; and her great-granddaughter, Hannah.

