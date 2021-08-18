“They said on her first day on earth,

Better far if she’d died at birth.

How could they know.

How could they tell the joy she’d bring.

She taught our hearts the way to sing.

We loved her so.”

Rachelle brought immense joy, love, and laughter to her family & was a genuine blessing from above. Born and raised in Atascadero, CA, Rachelle attended school through San Luis Obispo County School District, continued on to Escuela Del Rio, and then attended the Senior Program until two years ago. Rachelle loved school and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her many friends and teachers.

Rachelle loved sports and the Special Olympics. She herself was chosen to participate in the World Special Olympics in Ireland, representing the United States in 2003. Rachelle did everything in life with a BIG smile on her sweet face.

Rachelle’s favorite things were her coloring books & crayons, listening to music, and attending gatherings with family and family friends.

Rachelle passed away with her family by her side at age 54; she was ready to be with her Heavenly Father, her Daddy, Grandparents, and loved ones once more.

Rachelle is survived by her Mother Sharon O’Dell Ward, Sister Renee Larson-Sullivan (Eric) “Big Brother,” Nephews Nicholas Larson, Ryan Larson (Eve), Nieces Elke Larson, Kylie Larson, Great Nephews Trent Larson and Zachary Larson, Uncles, Aunts, and many Cousins. She was preceded in death by her Father, Jerry Euel Ward, in 2004.

Celebration of Life – to follow at a later date

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...