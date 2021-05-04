On April 10, 2021, Bobbie L. Fredrick, mother of 4 and sister, passed away at the age of 86.

Bobbie, while being born in Vernon, TX, on June 1, 1934, made her way to Paso Robles in 1970 by way of Los Angeles. There she worked as a loyal part of CTS Keen, Hogue Grips, and Sun Bank Electronics prior to retiring at the age of 82.

Bobbi will be missed by her surviving four children, Mike, Mark, Linda, and Georgia; their spouses and elder sister, Jolene Tedford; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held, 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 15, with family and friends invited to attend. It will be held at 630 Salinas Ave., Templeton, CA.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .

