Jerry N. Olson passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona, surrounded by his family. He was born in Atascadero, California, on June 2, 1943. He was a graduate of Atascadero High School, class of 1961.

Jerry began his career with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (now Cal Fire) in 1962. He worked for the State for a total of 31 years. He worked all over San Luis Obispo County and was promoted to Pine Grove Youth Conservation Camp, in Amador County, in December of 1972. Jerry received a medical retirement in June of 1993 after he was injured on a fire training exercise.

Following his retirement, Jerry and his wife, Carol, spent the better part of 20 years “on the road” in their RV. They loved traveling along the Oregon Coast and spent several summers as volunteer hosts in Yellowstone National Park, Acadia National Park, and Calf Creek Falls in Utah. They also traveled to Mexico, Canada, Alaska, Peru, and all but 5 of the states in the lower 48.

Jerry’s greatest joy and passion was working with the Wood Angels of Amador County. He found purpose in providing free firewood to those in need and helped cut, split, and deliver wood over 40 hours a week. Jerry was forced to give up the work he loved so much, volunteering for the Wood Angels, after suffering a heart attack and open-heart surgery in December 2018. He and Carol moved to Arizona in 2019. He has since suffered numerous health issues and was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in May of 2022.

Jerry was predeceased by his father, Harvie Olson, who was a Civil Engineer with San Luis Obispo County. He was also predeceased by his sister Ruth Ann, his first wife, Judy Finley, and his stepson, Terrence Cash.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol of Prescott, Arizona, his mother, Patty Olson of Paso Robles, and his brother, Jon Olson (Anne) of King City. He is also survived by his children, Jaylyn Stahley of Jackson, California, Brice (Cheryl) of Salem, Oregon, Steven (Jennifer) of Phoenix, Arizona, stepson Shawn Cash and grandchildren Tayler Hall, Eva Olson, Addison and Alaina Cash, and Ryan Cash.

If you wish, donations may be made in honor of Jerry to the Wood Angels of Amador County Click Here

