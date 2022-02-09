A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Williams Catholic Church for our beloved mother, Rita Aline Richards, 87, who passed away peacefully with one of her daughters and two of her granddaughters at her side on January 21, 2022, at French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

Rita was born on June 22, 1934, in St.Sauveur Des Motagnes, Quebec, Canada. After meeting her late husband Charles W. Richards at the Hotel Chantecler in Ste-Adele, QC, Canada, where they both worked, they married on October 24, 1955. In March of 1963, they moved to Los Angele, Ca. where she devoted her life to caring for her family.

Rita is survived by her daughters Eveline Crizer, Doreen, and husband Malcolm Kingsley III; grandson Kevin Kirkpatrick; granddaughters Lea and Nicole Kingsley; great-granddaughters Ivy Marie and Tyra Kirkpatrick, great-great-grandson Griffin Horchin and many nieces and nephews in Canada and England.

Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero, CA, handled the arrangements.

