The Paso Robles residents were booked and transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department routinely conducts compliance checks of subjects on active probation, parole, or are deemed a threat to the community.

A compliance check was conducted on Dec. 22, and Bill Benjamin Hernandez, a 51-year-old resident of Paso Robles, was arrested on a warrant for felony traffic evasion, and Stephanie Joy Dukes, a 43-year-old resident of Paso Robles, was arrested on 14 outstanding warrants. Both subjects were transported and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any important criminal information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

