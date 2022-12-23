The promotional video is meant to inspire audiences to visit Paso Robles wine country

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance rolled out their new brand video, Where Wine Takes You. This new promotional video is meant to inspire audiences to visit Paso Robles wine country and immerse themselves in the region. The two-minute video captures the essence of the famed wine country, highlighting the beauty of the region, the warmth of hospitality, the diversity of wines and personalities, and the maverick spirit that is Paso Robles.

“Seeing Paso Robles wine country through this video highlights what makes this region so special,” said Joel Peterson, Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “With so many incredible wineries, vineyards, and food and wine experiences to see, we wanted to create a showpiece for people to remember why they love Paso Wine Country.”

The Where Wine Takes You (WWTY) video will be shared across many social media platforms in its entirety and in clips. The WWTY video is a component of a larger campaign to promote the Paso Robles wine region by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. Which includes the Pasowine.com website and blog, a robust advertising strategy in drive and direct flight markets, as well as the podcast, Where Wine Takes You. With more than 65 episodes and growing, it’s consistently one of the top 10 wine podcasts.

advertisement

Paso Robles wine country is located along California’s central coast, halfway between Los Angeles to the south and San Francisco to the north. Known for its diversity of wines and styles, there are more than 60 different wine grape varieties grown in the region with 250+ wineries and 41,000 acres under vine. Accolades for the region, its people, and its wines abound with international awards, recognitions, and high scores annually.

The Where Wine Takes You video was shot entirely in Paso Robles wine country, utilizing winemakers and wine country personalities as on-camera talent. The video highlights the region from many perspectives, including the people, the place, and the wines, all the while consistent with the flavor that is Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance produced the Where Wine Takes You video in conjunction with the local production company, Acacia Productions. Lead Producer and Photographer, Cameron Ingalls and Director and Photographer, David Delmore helped strategize, visualize, and execute this visually stunning piece. For more information and to learn more about Paso Robles Wine Country, visit PasoWine.com.

ABOUT PASO ROBLES WINE COUNTRY ALLIANCE

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is the official trade organization that represents wineries, growers, and businesses in Paso Robles Wine Country. Centrally located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles Wine Country is California’s third-largest wine region. It encompasses more than 40,000 vineyard acres and 250 wineries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...