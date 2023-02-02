One man from Paso Robles and another from Santa Margarita were arrest Wednesday evening

PASO ROBLES — With the help of CHP, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) was able to make two arrests on Wednesday, Feb. 1, one of which ended in Kern County.

Around 4:30 p.m., PRPD’s K9 officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 14th and Olive. During the stop, the driver, Jacob Hamby (36) of Paso Robles, started to conceal something under the driver’s seat. Hamby then sped off, pitching a stolen handgun out of the window.

As officers gave chase, Hamby stopped his car to let out two passengers. Both were contacted. One of the passengers, Julian Gomez (32) of Santa Margarita was arrested for warrants. Due to Hamby’s driving, the pursuit was terminated.

Shortly after, an off-duty motor officer saw Hamby eastbound on 46, outside of City limits. PRPD detectives were in the area and located Hamby near Cholame. Detectives followed Hamby and called for a marked unit from the CHP to assist with a traffic stop. The CHP met the trailing detectives, and Hamby’s vehicle was stopped due to a successful spike strip deployment. Hamby finally gave up and was arrested in McKittrick in Kern County.

Hamby was booked in the SLO County Jail on outstanding warrants, evading, possession of stolen property, and numerous weapons charges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

