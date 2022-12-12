The incident occurred on Halloween evening, October 31, 2021; In 2017 she was convicted of vehicular manslaughter

LOS OSOS — Gianna Brencola (23) of Los Osos has entered a plea of guilty to felony driving while under the influence of alcohol and faces up to six years in state prison.

The incident occurred on Halloween evening, October 31, 2021, in Morro Bay. At a preliminary hearing, the court heard evidence that Brencola struck several parked cars while driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding .30 percent, more than three times the legal limit for driving which is .08 percent.

In a prior alcohol-related driving death occurring on August 29, 2017, Brencola struck and killed Cal Poly student Kennedy Love who was riding his bicycle on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo. Brencola was convicted of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit and run resulting in death, both felonies. She faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison.

She received a seven-year sentence but on December 18, 2019, was released early by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation based on her participation in a community re-entry program while housed in prison.

For her 2021 case, Brencola is scheduled to be sentenced on January 30, 2023, in Department 8 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court where she faces a potential six years in prison. The driving while under the influence charge carries a maximum sentence of three years, which could be doubled due to her prior conviction for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated which is a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes sentencing law.

