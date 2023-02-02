BORZI, Elizabeth Kay, “Kay”, 91 of Templeton, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. Kay was born on August 17, 1931, in Corcoran, California.

She lived all of her life in the L.A. area until moving to Paso Robles in 1995. She moved to Templeton after her husband, Bill, passed away in 1998.

She is survived by her children, Cindy, Jay, Leslie, and Marie; their spouses, Steve, Carol, Steve, and Ed’s wife, Peggy; grandchildren, Keri, Rina (husband, Reymond), Summer (husband, Randy), Tyler (wife, Toni), Caitlin (husband, Paul), Sara, Will, Joseph, Nick, and Grant; great-grandchildren, Reese, Casey, Keith, Rey, Bryn, Nora, Malia, Wiley, Wesley, and Penny. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Adam, Marie’s husband, Tom, and firstborn, the eldest son, Ed.

As we move forward without her, every day, she will be loved, missed, and remembered for the love, life, and lessons she so faithfully imparted to us all!

A memorial will be held. The date and location are to be determined.

