PASO ROBLES — On Monday, July 15, the Paso Robles Police Department, along with the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, conducted a city-wide Probation / Parole Compliance Operation focused on offender accountability and community safety. Thirteen subjects were contacted based on their parole or probation status. Officers seized illegal Fentanyl (5 grams), drug paraphernalia, gang indicia, and ammunition.

The following subjects were arrested and were booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail:

Nathan Williams (42 years of age from Paso Robles) — Possession of Controlled Substance and Violation of Probation.

Sarah Dukes (42 years of age from Paso Robles) — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Violation of Probation.

Additionally, the Paso Robles Police Department also conducted a compliance check on all sex offenders that are registered in the City of Paso Robles. This was done over a two-week span from May 9 to May 24. There were no violations discovered.

