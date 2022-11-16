Investigation is ongoing; detectives seeking information from the public

ARROYO GRANDE — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for information regarding a shooting that occurred in rural Arroyo Grande on Friday, Nov. 4.

According to the Sheriff’s office, detectives interviewed multiple witnesses who stated an incident between two vehicles occurred on Los Berros Road in rural Arroyo Grande. The vehicles stopped on Los Berros Road, and a physical fight ensued between the occupants of the two vehicles. According to witnesses, the victim sustained a gunshot wound during the fight and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The victim is identified as 28-year-old Arroyo Grande resident Alexander Montero Pille.

Witnesses could not provide a description of the suspect(s) or information that positively identified the vehicle associated with this incident. According to detectives, it is unclear from witnesses what caused the fight. However, it is believed to be an isolated incident and it is unknown at this time if this incident is gang-related. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-STOP (7867) or through their website: slotips.org.

