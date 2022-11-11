PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening on Nov. 9, near 80 Cary Street.

After canvassing the area, officers located six shell casings in the street but suspect(s) and possible victim(s) appeared to have fled the scene.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and identified two involved vehicles. One vehicle was later located in the 3300 block of Spring Street. Detectives served a search warrant on an apartment building and recovered evidence that may be connected to the shooting. At this time, detectives believe nobody was injured or hit by gunfire. There have been no arrests, but there are several persons of interest under investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

