PASO ROBLES — One man has been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail following a DUI hit and run in Paso Robles Wednesday night, Jan. 22, close to 10 p.m.

Paso Robles Police Officers responded to a traffic collision with injuries at Creston Road and Cedarwood Drive. As officers were enroute the collision the suspect vehicle fled the scene. One of the responding police units pulled over the vehicle and driver, 47 year old Nicacio AntonioMendoza of Paso Robles.

AntonioMendoza was found to be intoxicated and at the conclusion of this investigation he was arrested for felony DUI and felony Hit and Run. The two injured parties were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated and subsequently released for non-life-threatening injuries.

advertisement

AntonioMendoza was booked into custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the felony charges.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact the PRPD.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...