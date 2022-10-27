He is sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for his attempted robbery of Chase Bank

PASO ROBLES — District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Andrew William Gilbertson (47) of Paso Robles has been sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for his attempted robbery of Chase Bank in Paso Robles.

During the trial, a San Luis Obispo County jury heard evidence that on September 1, 2021, Andrew William Gilbertson (DOB 10/31/1974) entered the Chase Bank in Paso Robles where he attempted to exchange money that was wet and dirty. When Gilbertson was told that a bank policy prohibited exchanging the money based on the condition of the bills, he passed a note that had been written on a Chase Bank envelope which read, “Give me all the money.”

Gilbertson then brandished what the bank teller believed to be a gun from within a plastic bag he held and threatened, “ I have a gun, who do I need to shoot?” The jury also heard evidence that Gilbertson had been previously convicted of robbery of a Bank of America in San Luis Obispo using a similar note in 2013.

On August 16, 2022, the jury found Gilbertson guilty of the attempted robbery. During a separate court trial, the Honorable Judge Timothy S. Covello made findings that Gilbertson had been convicted in 2015 of second-degree robbery and in 2021 of arson, both “strikes” under California’s Three Strikes sentencing law, subjecting him to a life sentence.

Judge Covello also found true seven factors in aggravation which were used at the sentencing hearing to determine the appropriate sentence. The findings included: (1) that the current crime involved threat of great bodily harm and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness and callousness, (2) that defendant was armed with or used a weapon at the time of the commission of the crime, (3) that defendant has engaged in violent conduct that indicates a serious danger to society, (4) that defendant’s prior convictions as an adult are numerous and of increasing seriousness, (5) that defendant has served a prior term in prison, (6) that defendant was on probation, mandatory supervision, or parole when the crime was committed, and (7) that the defendant’s prior performance on probation, post release community supervision and parole was unsatisfactory.

“Here in San Luis Obispo County, we will use every legal means to hold repeat violent offenders accountable to the maximum extent we can under California Law,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “When California’s Three Strikes sentencing law is followed and imposed, like it is here, it sends a strong message to other would-be violent criminals to think twice or perhaps choose another county in which to commit their crime.”

