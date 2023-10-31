SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A Fresno man has pleaded guilty in San Luis Obispo County Court to first degree for the November 2020 death of Marion Jeanine Vore. The crime occurred late afternoon of November 27, 2020, at a residence in rural Arroyo Grande.

On Monday, Oct. 30, Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles (21) pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the November 2020 death of Marion Jeanine Vore. He faces 25 years to life in state prison at his January 9 sentencing date.

Within case documents, it states Mendibles, “Unlawfully and with malice aforethought murder M. V., a human being. It is further alleged that the aforesaid murder was committed willfully, deliberately and with premeditation.”

Medibles was charged with PC12022(b)(1): Spec Alleg-Use Of Deadly Weapon, PC190.2(a)(17): Spec Alleg-Felony Murder — Kidnapping, and PC190.2(a)(17): Spec Alleg-Felony Murder — Robbery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...